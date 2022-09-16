Soto Gallery Opens with “Crack”

Yinka Olatunbosun

A group exhibition reflecting recent histories and an intersection of individual paths titled “Crack” is set to open on September 24 at the new SOTO Gallery along Omo-Osagie, Ikoyi, Lagos. The inaugural show is perhaps a climax of sorts for iDesign Art as well as a platform to showcase works of emerging and established African artists. The interior design company iDESIGN is reputed as specializing in detailed interior design for commercial and exclusive residential projects to hospitality design and more.

At a recent tour of the breezy art space, the founder, SOTO Gallery and an award-winning interior designer, Tola Akerele explained that the artist and community-centred space was instituted to examine new and improved ways of converging design, art and installation.

“We have created a relaxed and inclusive space that will allow us to establish and grow our iDESIGN Art platform. I am excited by the opportunity to nurture young artists and encourage art appreciation of the remarkable talent we have here in Nigeria,” Akerele said.

The grand opening is expected to usher in an assortment of sensual experiences as the Lagos art enthusiasts and visitors feast on the well-curated varied art forms. The opening show features eight exhibiting artists curated by Arin Olowoporoku, a cultural producer and creative director.

While explaining the concept behind the overarching theme for the show, Olowoporoku alluded to nature.

“CRACK refers to the first light of day, the crack of dawn. This exhibition expands on the idea of coming full circle, the end of a time that leads to the start of a new period,’’ she explained.

The show which features works of Chief Muraina Oyelami, Victor Ekwu, Mary Funmilola Onidare, Bertha Onyinyechi Onyekachi, Sor Sen, Laju Sholola, Johnson Uwadimma and Uche Uzorka burrows into their immediate state of being.

The curator further remarked, “We were looking out for artists who seek to inspire not only with technique, but by the themes they explore. We want to share original stories that bring profound impact to the viewer.”

The show ends on the 11th of October, 11.