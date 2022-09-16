  • Friday, 16th September, 2022

Qatar Airways Reintroduces A380 to Perth, Australia

Business | 38 seconds ago

Starting December 6, 2022, Qatar Airways would be increasing passenger capacity on its flights to and from Perth.

Previously operated by the Boeing B777-300ER, the airline said passengers would now have a chance to journey on board the A380, featuring a three-class configuration of seating over two decks with a dedicated onboard premium lounge. The aircraft will accommodate an additional 163 passengers daily adding up to 517 seats spread across the three cabins: eight First Class seats, 48 Business Class seats and 461 Economy Class seats.

The update is part of the recent strategic partnership between Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia. This expanded code-share significantly expands the networks, lounges and loyalty programs of both airlines, bringing substantial benefits and new destinations to travellers. Launched in September 2022, the partnership opens seamless travel to over 150 destinations across the extensive Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks, creating a new gateway of seamless travel between Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, including popular destinations such as London, Paris, Rome and Athens. 

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We want to demonstrate our commitment to Australia by continuing the work we did during the pandemic to keep Australians connected. It is imperative for Australian travellers to feel welcome in our city whether they are transiting or visiting Doha. During the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, all flights to and from Perth will be scheduled taking into consideration football match timings so that all fans can enjoy the biggest event of the year.”

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways has maintained its Australian services and carried over 330,000 passengers in and out of Australia between March 2020 to December 2021 via both commercial flights and special chartered services.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.