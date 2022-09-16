Qatar Airways Reintroduces A380 to Perth, Australia

Starting December 6, 2022, Qatar Airways would be increasing passenger capacity on its flights to and from Perth.

Previously operated by the Boeing B777-300ER, the airline said passengers would now have a chance to journey on board the A380, featuring a three-class configuration of seating over two decks with a dedicated onboard premium lounge. The aircraft will accommodate an additional 163 passengers daily adding up to 517 seats spread across the three cabins: eight First Class seats, 48 Business Class seats and 461 Economy Class seats.

The update is part of the recent strategic partnership between Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia. This expanded code-share significantly expands the networks, lounges and loyalty programs of both airlines, bringing substantial benefits and new destinations to travellers. Launched in September 2022, the partnership opens seamless travel to over 150 destinations across the extensive Qatar Airways and Virgin Australia networks, creating a new gateway of seamless travel between Australia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa, including popular destinations such as London, Paris, Rome and Athens.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We want to demonstrate our commitment to Australia by continuing the work we did during the pandemic to keep Australians connected. It is imperative for Australian travellers to feel welcome in our city whether they are transiting or visiting Doha. During the much anticipated FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, all flights to and from Perth will be scheduled taking into consideration football match timings so that all fans can enjoy the biggest event of the year.”

Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways has maintained its Australian services and carried over 330,000 passengers in and out of Australia between March 2020 to December 2021 via both commercial flights and special chartered services.