Poverty is Ravaging Us, We Need Health Insurance, Pensioners Tell Govs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), South-west Zone, has cried out that its members are dying in droves across the states due to unpaid pension, gratuities and poor access to health insurance policy.

The NUP, therefore, begged President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors to initiate policies that would give pensioners unfettered access to robust medicare for longevity after meritorious services to the nation.

The body spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti during the annual South-west Zonal council meeting held in Ekiti State.

The South-west Publicity Secretary of NUP, Mr. Segun Abatan, lamented that “throughout the nation, pensioners are dying in droves, because there is no policy to enhance their medicare after retirement.

“The governors should emulate the Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, who placed all retirees on health insurance and this had reduced the level of deaths. The governors must put in place robust health insurance for pensioners.”

He specifically lambasted the Southwest governors for allegedly failing to initiate timely implementation of the increment in pension that could match the economic realities of the nation.

He said: “I regret to tell you that the governors have taken the issue of pension and gratuities off their tables for consideration. Apart from Ondo and Lagos, other states have not paid the 33.4 per cent pension increase, likewise the minimum wage consequential adjustment for workers.

“So our pensioners must study the political firmament very well, so that they won’t vote for those that will make lives more miserable, but those that will make their lives better.

“The South-west governors are also defaulting in the payment of check off dues to the union. If you are paying pension regularly and you are not paying check off dues, you can’t be boasting that you have paid in full.”

Abatan described the frightening insecurity shaking the country as unfortunate with the killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists and bandits across the geoplitical zones of the nation.

“Lives of some people in the last seven years had been shortened in a brutish manner due to insecurity. We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to up the ante and make pensioners and other Nigerians safe by putting in place measures to check criminals.

“It was sad that when we were coming into Ekiti, Christains amongst us were reading Psalms and the Muslims were reciting for our safety.”