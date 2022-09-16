Police Arrest 1,460 Suspects, Rescue 55 Kidnapped Victims in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested 1460 suspects in connection with various crimes committed within and outside the State from November 2021 to date.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi, Umar Mamman Sanda, who resumed duty on November 29 2021, disclosed this yesterday during the launching of Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC) sensitisation campaigns for the North-east subregion held in Bauchi.

Sanda said since his assumption of duty as the 43rd Commissioner of Police, the Command has recorded 722 cases and rescued 55 kidnapped victims from their captors.

According to the CP, exhibits recovered from the kidnappers within the period under review include Five AK-47 rifles, 145 live ammunitions, 20 local revolver-made guns, 10 Dane guns, 20 cartridges and 45 machetes.

Other exhibits recovered include one AK-47 rifle, two assault rifles, eight live ammunitions, one pistol revolver with five rounds of ammunition and one locally made pistol revolver.

The police in the command also recovered 13 dene guns, nine fabricated revolver, one single barrel, one double barrel, three cartridges,14 motorcycles, five Laptops,10 Keke NAPEP, 81blocks of Cannabis and 101 different handsets.

Mamma Sanda disclosed that the command under his watch has recovered N7.2 million from suspects in the period under review.

“The aforementioned successes were made possible through actionable intelligence from members of the public, who as partners in progress share our desires and aspirations to maintain a safe and secure environment for all law-abiding citizens in the state and Nigeria in general,” he said.

The CP thanked the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and his management team for bringing up Police Public Complaints Committee sensitisation initiative, saying it will bring members of the public closer to the Police for effective service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in Kaduna State, yesterday said its operatives have rescued two female kidnapped victims and recovered a motorcycle in Galadimawa district of Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The Kaduna Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the rescue of female victims of kidnapper in a statement issued yesterday.

Jalige said that the victims were rescued on September 3, at about 16:40hrs by operatives of the command’s Operation Whirl Punch.

He said that the personnel were on crime prevention patrol and surveillance along Shillalai road, Galadimawa district, where they intercepted a gang of bandits bearing sophisticated weapons.

“The bandits succumbed to the superior tactical fire power of the Police and fled in disarray into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“Upon further push into the forest, the operatives rescued two female kidnapped victims forced to be abandoned by their fleeing abductors.

“An unregistered operational Honda motorcycle belonging to the kidnappers was equally recovered,” he said.

The PPRO gave the identities of the rescued victims as Halima Rabiu, 16, and Suwaiba Nura, 27, who were kidnapped from Dindibis Gangara in Galadimawa district.

He added that the kidnaped victims were medically evaluated and handed over to their respective families.

Jalige said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has commended the personnel and assured the public of the command ‘s commitment to sustain ongoing operation against criminals.

He added that the police command was committed to restoring public order and sanity in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“To do this, the police hereby solicit for continuous support from all and sundry in that direction,” Ayoku was quoted as saying.