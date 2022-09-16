PDP Releases Presidential Campaign Council Composition

*Emmanuel is chairman, Mohammed, vice chair for north

*Makinde, vice chair, south, Tambuwal, director general

Chuks Okoch in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the composition of its Presidential Campaign Council, with the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, as the council’s chairman.



In a document released yesterday, signed by National Organising Secretary of PDP, Bature Umar, the Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, was appointed vice chairman of the campaign council for the north, while the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, was made the southern vice president.



Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who had been at the centre of the party’s crisis, was listed as a member of the council. Similarly, Wike’s ally, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, made the list as a member of the council.



Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal was made Director General of the presidential campaign, while former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, was made Deputy Director General, Operations.



Members of the council also include former National Secretary of PDP, Professor Adewale Oladipo, who was appointed Director-General, Operations, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, was nominated Deputy Director General, Technical and Systems, and former National Chairman of PDP, Okweaileze Nwodo, was appointed Deputy Director-General, Research



The presidential campaign council was divided into four categories of directorates, with Adewale in charge of Directorate of Administration, Directorate of Finance, and Directorate of Legal Affairs.



Dokpesi was put in charge of Directorate of Technology, Directorate of Situation Room, Directorate of Election Management, and Directorate of Training.

Imoke was assigned to take care of Operations, which was further divided into Directorate of Field Operations and Logistics, Directorate of Strategic Communications, Directorate of Security, and Directorate of Support Groups.



Nwodo was mandated to oversee the Directorate of Research, Directorate of Intelligence and Strategy, Directorate of Monitoring and Evaluation, and Directorate of International Affairs.