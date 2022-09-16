OAP Blacksatino Announces the Arrival of her Baby Girl

On Air Personality, Akinyemi Cynthia Anuoluwapo aka Blacksatino has announced the birth of her first child with her husband on Sunday the 28th of August 2022

The Radio blogger shared the news on her Instagram page on Sunday with a picture of the “Queen Baby Abraham”.

Akinyemi Cynthia has revealed that the delivery of the child came after a short labour with so many long days of contractions

“Mummy for almost 24 Hours of being your mum @lifeofqueenzoe

I Still Can’t Believe it….

We Did It Baby!!!!!

Still Surreal 😍😍😍😍😍” she wrote.

It’s been from one Gods Faithfulness to another

God blessed me with the Besttttt of Everything

I had the Best 9 months Experience 🥰🥰

Blessed with the Best Husband in the World

Thank you for being super over protective of Baby Z and I

The sleepless nights and the sleeping on the couch just to make us comfortable.. The Special recipes, food from all angles…

Showered with so much Love ❤️

I am so grateful to God for the vision and purpose of our marriage🙏🏾 I thank God for Doing what only HE could have done for us

Allow me to Flood your Timeline because trust your baby girl to have documented every stage 😂

Blacksatino is a Mum 🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽🤸🏽

The Radio blogger and her husband, wed in July 2021 are currently in the United Kingdom where the baby was born

Blacksatino is an on air personality at the women radio in Nigeria, she stands tall in public relations as she represents brands both locally and internationally