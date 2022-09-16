Lancelot Imasuen Returns with ‘Gbege’

Vanessa Obioha

Prominent Nigerian filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen is set to release his latest film ‘Gbege’ in October.

Leaning on his love for cultural preservation, ‘Gbege’ tells the story of a troubled man, whose father died while he was serving life imprisonment. However, burying his father poses a challenge as the law proves to be no respecter of tradition.

Gbege parades some top Nigerian thespians like Jide Kosoko, Ebele Okaro, Sam Dede, Mercy Aigbe and Ini Edo. Others include Zubby, Sanni Muaizu, Charles Inojie, Harry B, Broda Shaggi, Nosa Rex, Junior Pope, Angela Equeavoen and so on.

Imaseun, who also doubles as a director, has worked in the film industry since 1995 and his films feature unexplored aspects of the African experience including tribalism, witchcraft, crime, poverty, religion, and folk beliefs.

In 2008 a Canadian documentary ‘Nollywood Babylon’ co-directed by Ben Addelman and Samir Mallal, and produced by AM Pictures and the National Film Board of Canada in association with the Documentary Channel, followed Imasuen while he was shooting his 157th film Bent Arrows.

‘Gbege’ will be in cinemas from October 7.