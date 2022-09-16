King Davinci Emerges Red Bull’s Dance Your Style Champion 

Iyke Bede

With sheer stamina, skills, and a fascinating stage presence, David Udoh, better known as King Davinci, emerged national winner of the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition. He will represent Nigeria in South Africa at the world stage finals in December.

Throughout the competition, King Davinci destabilised his opponent with well-calculated moves and a countenance that evinced confidence. He garnered unanimous votes in most stages and secured all the votes in the final duel with Danceotomi.

Celebrating under red and blue neon lights, pyrotechnics, and loud music that sent ripples across the Atlantic, King Davinci gave a peek into his journey to the finals.

“Last year I was part of the spectators who watched the competition and I wanted to be a part of it so badly,” he revealed.

“From the day I met all the finalists at the Red Bull camp, it was good vibes. I learnt a thing or two from the finalists and can say it has made me a better person. I am very satisfied with winning. It was an experience.”

Anticipating his journey to the world stages, he hinted that his game plan to dominate in South Africa was to remain authentic in all aspects. He vows to claim victory for Nigeria.

The Dance Your Style global campaign which is geared at discovering, promoting, and projecting local dance talents culminated in a finale staged on a barge on the open waters under the Falomo Bridge, Ikoyi, started with 459 hopefuls from Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt.

It had 16 finalists go head to head in four rounds of elimination. Each pair of contestants, at every stage, were allotted a minute each to prove their mettle on two tracks of different genres, with each session lasting a total of four minutes.

Although stalled by the downpour that evening, the show kicked off on a high note, with the face-offs entirely judged by the crowd of close to 200 people. And as expected for the second season, each finalist banked their personality, dance techniques, and fashion sense to sway the crowd in their favour.

To add more colour, the event was graced by Nigeria’s dance queen Kaffy, dance and social media influencers, with a special performance from up-and-coming afro-pop sensation Nonzo.