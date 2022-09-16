Heralding Iconic Lagos at Didi Museum

Yinka Olatunbosun

The art project christened ‘Iconic Lagos’ is set to dazzle the city at Didi Museum, from September 17 to 25.

Organised by Eyes of The Lagos Boy, the multi-media exhibition is dedicated to Africa’s most populous city in celebration of everyday life in Lagos, and the vibe of the city.

Eyes of a Lagos Boy documents history from the African perspective towards a balanced representation. Its Founder, Bolaji Alonge explains, “Defining our own image is one way of taking charge of our future. ICONIC LAGOS presents an alternative narrative that will remain tattooed on the viewers’ retina. Celebrating the beauty around us in spite of everyday challenges and the current global instability is not a luxury, it is a necessity.”

ICONIC LAGOS consists of three elements: photography by Bolaji Alonge, mixed media images by Jason Ogbazi/Alonge and artworks by other artists – expressing their own vision of Iconic Lagos.

The show kicks off with a VIP opening on September 17, with performance by wannixhandi and jeanshiki couture. The next day, there will be a masterclass on visual Storytelling with the participation of experienced photographers while on September 24, a workshop for young artists and art lovers will be staged for children between age 5 and 15.