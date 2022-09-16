Documenting a Life of Courage

A commemorative memoir filled with emotional stories, albeit short of tear-jerking moments, formed the biographical story of Fatimo Olusola Braimo. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

A situation that causes a close shave with death once or repeatedly requires courage. For some, you may add to the list- faith in God, love and support, perseverance and resilience. That’s the summation of the new memoir by Fatimo Olusola Braimo titled ‘Fatimo’s Ranch and Other Stories.’ The author recounts her life experience at 60 in a near-chronological order with some elements of suspense. Like a diary, the memoir captures her colourful childhood and the bleak moment at 30 when she was diagnosed with a disease that her father refused to call by its name.

The young Fatimo had to live with the reality of a chronic illness and the fear that she might never achieve her dreams. Indirectly, she raised one question in the course of the narrative while confronted with her diagnosis: Why do bad things happen to good people? Towards the end of the story, she provides the answer or better still, her life’s trajectory provides the answer.

Interestingly, the author did not make the story all about her ailment. Although the diagnosis was a defining moment in her life, she didn’t let it define her as she enjoyed a rewarding career within and outside Nigeria and subsequently, built her own dream family. The story is inspiring as well as instructive as Fatimo gives hope to others living with similar challenging circumstances.

There’s something about this story that would make a reader turn back the pages to glare at the cover picture all over again. It’s almost impossible to relate the happy face on the book cover to the harrowing tale inside of it. The silver lining in her life shone through the narration: access to medical care, financial and emotional support.

Big font, beautiful pictures and graphics are part of what contributed to making this beautiful memoir an interesting, easy bed-time read or a literary accessory for the coffee table. The story is calming yet gripping. Vital lessons about lifestyle changes and a positive mentality are taught through the non-fictional narrative. Friends attest to Fatimo’s exemplary personality in the torrents of tributes that poured over the later part of the memoir.

One essential substance of her story is her faith. As a devout Muslim, she didn’t underestimate the power of her Islamic brotherhood and the support system they represent in her travails. Fatimo’s faith was an action word. She studied, schooled and worked. Her growth as a professional was not undermined by her personal challenges. Indeed, she ‘found love in a hopeless place.’

A globe-trotting survivor, she seems unperturbed by material wealth. Her story doesn’t glamourise her life, instead it celebrates everyday heroes and a life of service to humanity. The book is published by The Erudio Alphabet Company with designs by PicaPoint Design.