  • Friday, 16th September, 2022

Buhari Sacks Dikio, Appoints Ndiomu as Amnesty Programme Administrator

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, implying that Col. Milland Dikio(rtd0 has been sacked.

This was contained in a press release issued yesterday  by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina.

The appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983 and  held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career before retiring in December, 2017.

Ndiomu also trained as a lawyer, and is alumnus of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Harvard Kennedy School, and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among
others.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.