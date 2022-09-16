Buhari Sacks Dikio, Appoints Ndiomu as Amnesty Programme Administrator

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme, implying that Col. Milland Dikio(rtd0 has been sacked.

This was contained in a press release issued yesterday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina.

The appointee hails from Odoni in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and was admitted to the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of 29th Regular Combatant Course.

He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1983 and held several command and staff appointments in the course of his successful military career before retiring in December, 2017.

Ndiomu also trained as a lawyer, and is alumnus of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Harvard Kennedy School, and George C Marshall Centre for European Security Studies, among

others.