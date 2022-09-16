BOWFT: Yemisi Determined to Lift Trophy with Edo Queens Today

Edo Queens Forward Yemisi Samuel is determined to experience the ‘special’ feeling of lifting Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament infront of the home fans as they prepare to come up against FC Robo Queens in today’s final at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

The young forward joined the Edo team from Osun Babes two seasons ago and has become an integral part of the Benin-based side.

Samuel, who was Edo Queens top scorer last season, is optimistic that they can lift the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament trophy right at their home ground and knows it’s going to be remembered for a very long time.

“It would be a very special moment for me,” She noted.

“We have a great squad and want to achieve something different this time around, by lifting this trophy.

“We are already excited about getting through to the final and everyone is ready and so hopeful we can win on Friday (today),” she confided in Tobexmedia yesterday

FC Robo Queens defeated Edo Queens in the final of one of the Pre-season Tournament last year and also crashed them out of this year’s AiTEO Cup Championship. But Edo Queens won them in last year’s Third place game of the Besty Obaseki Women Football Tournament.

They will face each other at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin in the final of the 2022 Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament this afternoon.