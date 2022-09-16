Armed Men Attack FCTA Taskforce at Lugbe





Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Suspected armed men yesterday attacked the task force team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on enforcement of restrictions on commercial motorcyclists at Sabo Lugbe area on the International Airport road.

The men, who were bearing guns and arrows, were demobilised by the superior power of the combined forces of the police, army and other security forces, who arrested four of the suspects and impounded two local made guns.

The suspects were also alleged to have obstructed the operations of the task force last week by preventing the squad from impounding motorcycles and arresting its riders for violating route restrictions.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, however, classified them as local hunters.

He described as worrisome a situation where some people allowed by government to assist the security agencies in the fight against insecurity have become obstacles to law enforcement.

Attah regretted that despite the best effort of the team to sustain the dream of making Abuja a model city, “some elements, who detest the administration have always sabotaged the good works.”

He vowed that the operations to curtail the illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists in Abuja would be sustained to ensure compliance with the route restrictions.

The attack was confirmed by the Head of Operations, DRTS, Deborah Osho, alleging that 72 motorcycles were impounded and that order of forfeiture would be sought from the court before crushing them.