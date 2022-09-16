AFRIMA Moves Date as It Unveils Nominees  

Vanessa Obioha

For the first time after its inaugural edition, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will be hosting the awards in December. Previous editions had been held in November.

The International Executive Committee of the AFRIMA made this known in a press statement announcing the nominees for this year’s edition. The awards will now be held from December 8 to 11.

This year’s nomination sees South Africa topping the list with Costa Titch, fetching six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, Big Flexa, in “Song of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography”.

Hot on his heels is Congolese maestro, Dadju, who ties with six nominations, as well, in “Best Male in Central Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Act in the Diaspora”; and “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary”.

Ranking closely with the third highest nominations is the Ivorian rapper Didi B who bags five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”.

Also, ranking equally with the third highest nominations is Algerian singer, Soolking, with five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best Video”; and “Best African Act in the Diaspora”.

Egyptian rapper and record producer, Wegz, with five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Contemporary” rounded up the nominees with third highest nominations.

Other artistes with four nominations are the Nigerian music stars, Burna Boy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; and “Artiste of the Year”); Fireboy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best African Collaboration”; Kizz Daniel in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop”; and Tiwa Savage in “Best Female Artiste in Western Africa”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

African superstars with four nominations also include Zakes Bantwini (South Africa) in “Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Best African DJ”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; Marwan Moussa (Egypt) in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”; and Nomfundo Moh (South Africa) in “Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Album of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

Commenting on the nominations list, AFRIMA jury member representing the Southern African Region, Adam Tiran, said: “The sheer breadth of music from all over the continent that we considered at the AFRIMA adjudication, for this year’s awards, is mind-blowing. It’s really encouraging to see so many African superstars on the list, as well as other rising stars who have had an amazing year, and, finally, a lot of brand new music discoveries. The future is bright for the continent!”

This year, the awards received a total of 9,067 entries – the highest number ever recorded by the awards, since its inception. The AFRIMA jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora.

“Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series or Documentary” category is also making a comeback this year.

The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition will be live on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and voting closes on December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.