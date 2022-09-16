AFRAA, Flight Safety Foundation Sign MoU to Improve Cooperation

Chinedu Eze

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework of cooperation and facilitate between the two organisations on actions to enhance air transport safety in Africa.

Under the MoU, AFRAA and FSF will cooperate closely and consult each other on matters and/or activities of mutual interest aimed at the improvement of safety of the air transport industry in Africa such as joint regional technical workshops, development of information and resource material for the membership of each organisation and the industry at large, promotion of effective safety information sharing among other initiatives.

AFRAA Secretary General, Mr. Abderahmane Berthé and President and CEO of FSF, Dr. Shahidi, signed the MoU at the sidelines of the Aviation Africa conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

Berthé stated: Safety is among AFRAA’s top priorities and the driving force behind our championing regional safety coordination for Better Skies in Africa. For African aviation to yield better safety performance, the continued coordinated efforts by aviation stakeholders are essential in line with the five pillars: cooperative approach to safety improvement in Africa under the framework of the Abuja Safety Targets, operational compliance of African carriers with International standards, data-driven safety management, infrastructure safety, and fleet modernization.”

“We are excited to establish a framework of collaboration with Flight Safety Foundation that will enhance actions under the five pillars and positively impact air transport contribution to Africa’ s economic development,” Berthé added.