  • Friday, 16th September, 2022

AFRAA, Flight Safety Foundation Sign MoU to Improve Cooperation

Business | 23 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The African Airlines Association (AFRAA) and Flight Safety Foundation (FSF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework of cooperation and facilitate between the two organisations on actions to enhance air transport safety in Africa. 

Under the MoU, AFRAA and FSF will cooperate closely and consult each other on matters and/or activities of mutual interest aimed at the improvement of safety of the air transport industry in Africa such as joint regional technical workshops, development of information and resource material for the membership of each organisation and the industry at large, promotion of effective safety information sharing among other initiatives. 

AFRAA Secretary General, Mr. Abderahmane Berthé  and President and CEO of FSF, Dr. Shahidi, signed the MoU at the sidelines of the Aviation Africa conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

Berthé stated:  Safety is among AFRAA’s top priorities and the driving force behind our championing regional safety coordination for Better Skies in Africa. For African aviation to yield better safety performance, the continued coordinated efforts by aviation stakeholders are essential in line with the five pillars: cooperative approach to safety improvement in Africa under the framework of the Abuja Safety Targets, operational compliance of African carriers with International standards, data-driven safety management, infrastructure safety, and fleet modernization.”

“We are excited to establish a framework of collaboration with Flight Safety Foundation that will enhance actions under the five pillars and positively impact air transport contribution to Africa’ s economic development,” Berthé added. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.