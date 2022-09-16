9mobile Offers Customers More Value with Upgraded Data Plans

Emma Okonji

Telecommunication Company, 9mobile, is again demonstrating care for its customers by offering them more value for money with its new and upgraded data plans.

With the exciting data plans, customers will do more online without incurring extra costs.

The Director of Product Innovation and Business Development, 9 mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, who disclosed the new data plan, said: “Given the prevailing economic realities, we deemed it fit to empower our customers to do more without depleting their resources by retaining the prices of some existing data plans but increasing their data volumes while introducing new ones.”

He added that with the data upgrade, customers would receive 50MB for N50 instead of 25MB and 100MB + another 100MB for social networks access at N100, instead of the former 100MB, adding that both plans are valid for one day. “We have also introduced a fantastic daily plan, which offers 300MB (200MB any time browsing and 100MB night browsing) + 300 bonus secomds to call any network in Nigeria, all for N150,” Okonkwo said.

He further disclosed that other newly introduced data plans were 12GB for N3,000 and 125GB for N20,000, both with 30 days validity.