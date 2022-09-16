2023: Atiku Group Urges S’West PDP Members to Unite for Victory

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar Southwest Assembly, yesterday, charged aggrieved members of the party particularly, in the Southwest region, to come together and settle their political differences ahead of the 2023 general election.

Chairman of the group, Senator Felix Ogunwale, while speaking yesterday, at its 2023 Summit with the theme: “Atiku/Okowa 2023 – The Southwest Perspective”, said the call became necessary to close ranks and forged a united front with common effort and common purpose, stating that the passion and dedication of every member of the party was needed as the 2023 presidential election was approaching.

He added that though there were agitations within the party, the PDP had the capacity to resolve them, maintaining that Atiku also had the capacity to unify Nigerians despite various challenges currently facing the nation.

According to him, the purpose of the summit was to set agenda to effectively articulate the interests of the Southwest within the context of prevailing political and economic realities in the nation, assuring them that the PDP would meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians without regards to ethnicity and religion.

“We are out to register our commitment to the Atiku/Okowa 2023 project by delivering votes to the PDP candidates, we remained resolute and determined to the course,” he said.

The Director, All Support Groups for Atiku, Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, while speaking on behalf of the PDP presidential candidate, said the group was a body that has been working for Atiku since 2015 by promoting and projecting his candidature, stating that the meeting was an avenue to engaged people, supporters and stakeholders on needs to unite members on the present and future of the party.