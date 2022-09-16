11 Artists Interrogate Humanity at ‘The Crossroads’

Yinka Olatunbosun

Adeniyi Adewole Wasiu, a contemporary figurative sculptor and studio artist, enjoys modeling with clay and fiberglass casting, and also accentuates his subjects with a lavish use of colour. Sometimes, he’d start his day with introspection, and later, generally reflect on life’s complexities and contradictions.

“I refer to my works as hybrid sculptures, where I have animal heads juxtaposed on human bodies,” he began during a preview of his works alongside ten other artists at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He explores themes of human and animal characterisation as the window to the subject matters of humanity.

The on-group show tagged “The Crossroads” exhibition which runs until October 7, at The Wheatbaker Hotel has unleashed the creative energy of 11 young talents. Curated by Majid Biggar of SMO Contemporary Art, The Crossroads is made up of thirty-three paintings, sculptures, photographs and mixed-media works by Adeniyi Adewole, Ashiata Shaibu, The Creatus, Boluwatife Lawal, Christopher Samuel Idowu, Kevwe Eru, David Ibukun Oniyide, Francis Nwajiaku Uche, Odia Odibo, Ikenna Obinka and Victor Sonoiki.

The works delve into the mindscapes of young talent as they grapple with critical decisions in the midst of tense socio-economic global and local realities which have a pivotal impact on their futures.

Ashiata Shaibu and Adeniyi Adewole interrogate the subject of freedom highlighting coming-of-age struggles with self-expression and self-actualization. The works by Kevwe Eru, David Ibukun Oniyide, and Victor Sonoiki delve into the global mental health crisis facing youth on an individual and communal level.

Boluwatife Lawal, Samuel Idowu, Francis Nwajiaku Uche and Ikenna Obinka explore culture, identity and human connections by analyzing how history and politics shape our daily experience, and the conflicts and contradictions resulting from these realities.

The pensive gazes on Christopher Samuel Idowu and Odia Odibo’s subjects point at uncertainty and introspection that are associated with life changing decisions. Idowu’s aged palette highlights the importance of each moment, while Odia’s lush white beards give his subjects a sense of quiet maturity.

Boluwatife Lawal, Francis Nwajiaku Uche and Ikenna Obinka use their art to explore culture, identity and human connections by analyzing how history and politics shape our daily experience, and the conflicts and contradictions resulting from these realities. Lawal uses swirls of vibrant colour to represent the synergy and cooperation between two beings, while Obinka’s portraits stare back defiantly in the face of societal oppression.

Nwajiaku Uche fuses traditional Igbo and Catholic iconography to examine the parallels between historical and modern realities.

Odibo Odiabhehor Joseph, a protégée of George Edozie visualises some human challenges and recreates them on canvas while the Edo State-born, Kevwe Eru chose to explore her interest in the creative arts with photography as her first medium of expression, but over the years, she has fused it with digital art and other media inspired by the sciences, spirituality, nature and the human form.

Paul Kavanagh, the General Manager, The Wheatbaker Hotel said, “The Wheatbaker is delighted to continue to be an important platform for showcasing young talent in Africa.”

“Over the past decade our walls have provided artists the opportunity of using their creativity to question and demand for better options. The Wheatbaker continues to provide a safe space for our youth to lead the way.”