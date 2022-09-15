Red Star Express Celebrates 30 Years, Harps on Technology

Emma Okonji

Red Star Express has confirmed its readiness to scale on technology to advance its operations as its clocks 30 years of doing business in Nigeria and transforming the country’s logistics industry.

Speaking at a Media Round Table recently, the Group Managing Director/CEO of Red Star Express Plc, Mr. Auwalu Badamasi Babura, explained that the timing was right for the firm to embrace technology in solidifying its authority as an industry leader within the courier and logistics sector and further expand its market share.

In spite of its international interest, Babura said Red Star would continue to deepen its expansion plan in Nigeria, where it currently has about 166 offices, over 1,600 vehicles, a fleet of trucks, bikes and world-class warehouses.

As part of its strategic rapid expansion, Red Star is also scheduled to soon unveil her world class warehouse at International Airport in Lagos and a Vehicle Service Centre on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor to take care of its large fleet.

Babura attributed the company’s remarkable success to her highly skilled members of staff.

According to him, “In the last 30 years, Red Star Express has achieved several milestones, which includes a sustainable business partnership with FedEx since 1994”.

Further detailing some of its milestones, Babura said: “In 2007 the company went public and got listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). In 2008, it created and registered three subsidiaries namely Red Star logistics (RSL), responsible for haulage of dry products like pharmaceuticals, computer consumables and agro products; Red Star Freight that focuses on providing clearing and forwarding services, handling bulky air and sea freight packages and General Sales Cargo Agents to major airlines in the country. There is also Red Star Support Services, which provides outsource services of personnel, material and vehicle outsource.”

He applauded the company for remaining strategic, focused and committed to its shareholders, noting that it has never defaulted in payments of dividends to its shareholders since inception, even during the COVID-19 period.

Executive Director, Sales and Marketing, Charles Ejekam, provided highlights of scheduled activities to mark the anniversary, which will culminate on the 12th of October, 2022, with a public lecture and hosting of key stakeholders.