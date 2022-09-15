  • Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Reb360 to Return Lagosions to Nature, Launches Renewable Community

A real estate firm, Reb360, has launched a 50-acre, 202,000 square-meter mixed development community called “Kairos.”
According to the firm, Kairos is a combination of a resort, a nature-dominant residential area and a work and play zone.


Speaking at the site of the development, the CEO of Reb360 Limited, Mrs. Tope Mark-Odigie said that the project was the first of its kind and has been received by enthusiatic investors.


She said, “We established Reb360 just 18 months ago, and have embarked on several project including four residential estates covering 100 acres in different locations within Nigeria. This is our most ambitious project till date.”


She added that Reb360 was established to encourage safe and profitable Real Estate investment for Nigerians home and abroad, while using Real Estate as job and wealth creation platform.


“We have always known there were opportunities in this sector, but harnessing them and making it work for everyone is why we exist, “she said.


Mark-Odigie also said that the the Kairos project is very novel in its approach to development, leaning towards the sustainable development goals 9 and 13, with a focus on sustainable infrastructure and climate respectively. “We have partnered with technology companies to provide clean, renewable energy, and, despite the high cost of land in Lagos, we have designated large portions of the project as green zones.”

