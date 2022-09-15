Power Ministry Endorses Nigeria Energy Conference, Seeks Stakeholders Partnership

The Federal Ministry of Power has confirmed participation at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference. Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu, FNSE, Honourable Minister of Power, Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria, will present the keynote opening address at the event. The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, which is the region’s biggest gathering of energy professionals, and featuring world-renowned and innovative power companies, will be making a long-awaited in-person return to Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria, on 20th – 22nd September 2022.

In an official letter addressed to the Nigeria Energy team, the Federal Ministry of Power said, “I write to commend your effort at organizing the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference scheduled to hold in Lagos from the 20th to 22nd September 2022 and to inform you that the Honourable Minister of Power is pleased to identify with the event. The relevance of your theme has given the Ministry the confidence to accord the event all the necessary support that will avail stakeholders the opportunity to appreciate the gains recorded in the country’s Power Sector as well as the need for further engagement and interaction to advance the sector.

Federal Ministry of Power hereby endorses the programme and is proud to be in partnership for the successful hosting of the event,” it concluded.

Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director, Nigeria Energy, said “The recent launch of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan shows that it is pertinent for key stakeholders to contribute to achieving Nigeria’s Energy goals. The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference aims to support government and private sectors in Nigeria by enabling partnerships between key stakeholders to develop reliable power solutions for the growing energy landscape. With the support of the Federal Ministry of Power, Nigeria Energy will lead the discourse on accelerating Nigeria’s sustainable energy supply.”

Addressing post-pandemic market needs, Nigeria Energy is a transition from Power Nigeria to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector. The event, organised by Informa Markets, and in its 9th edition will feature more than 3,300 attendees with over 100 exhibitors representing over 21 countries.

Supporting the exhibition are leading global players in the power and infrastructure industry including SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, confirmed as the Main Sponsor, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company as Conference, Gold Sponsor & Host Utility, Ikeja Electric as Host Utility, Simba Industries, Tetracore Group and Mojec International as Platinum Sponsors; Tranos, Powerpro, Himel and Mikano International as Gold Sponsors; while Eaton, Lucy Electric, Greenville LNG, and Jubaili Bros are confirmed as Silver Sponsors. These key industry players will showcase the latest and commercially sustainable power solutions at Nigeria Energy, alongside a further in-depth look into finding real-world solutions for Nigeria’s power sector challenges at the Nigeria Energy conference.