Police Haunt Son for Attempted  Murder of His Father

Becky Uba Umenyili

The Police in Ogun State have ordered the arrest of a young man allegedly involved in a gang arrangement that attempted to kill his father who is a traditional ruler in the state.

The man allegedly connived with other suspects to execute their plan but took to his heels while six others were arrested.

The arrest followed a distress call to the police by the traditional ruler, Oba G. O. Olukunle of Gbokoto land, to report the presence of suspected felons in his palace.

Subsequently, the police moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically within the palace and thence engaged the suspects in gun shootout which led to the arrest of the six men.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that they are members of the Eiye confraternity and that it was the son of the Oba, who is now at large, that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother.

Meanwhile, as at press time, the son of the Oba is still at large and the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a thorough manhunt for him in order to bring him to justice.

Presently, the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation with the view to charge the suspects to court.