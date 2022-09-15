PDP Distracting Other Parties in Rivers, Says Lulu-Briggs





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governorship candidate of the Accord in Rivers State, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has described the fresh suit by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against State House of Assembly candidates of his party as unnecessary distraction, noting that the meddlesomeness is very disturbing.

Lulu-Briggs made the reaction after Justice Adamu Turaki-Mohammed of Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, adjourned the suit filed by PDP against candidates of Accord till September 23, 2022.

The PDP counsel, Dike Udenna, told journalists that his client was challenging the primary conducted by Accord on the grounds of electoral compliance.

Udenna said the Accord political party’s state House of Assembly primary election was not conducted in compliance with electoral guidelines, saying the election was not held in the respective constituency but one venue.

But Lulu-Briggs has expressed dismay at the level at which the PDP was fighting to stop all other parties from participating in the 2023 elections in Rivers.

He said the suit was a deliberate plot by the PDP to distract Accord during the political campaign, which was drawing close.

The Accord gubernatorial candidate maintained that his party and its candidates could not be distracted, adding that the Rivers people would have an opportunity to elect people, who would represent them at all levels.

He said, “As we all know, the PDP has continued in its onslaught against our party, the Accord and other parties here in the state. In this regard, it has added all state assembly candidates of our party to the ongoing suit, and the matter was called today.

“The first thing I noticed was that, the court was full with so many lawyers, and in all the matters brought before the court, there was just one central party, the PDP, that brought every other party to court: Accord, LP, ADC, you name it. Everybody appeared in court, and the court was unusually full. This makes one wonder what the interest of the PDP is, in the affairs of other parties.

“This is just a nomination of candidates for elections, and we are aware that the PDP also have theirs nominated. The best they need do is to allow the electorate to decide, who will represent them. For me, I think this meddlesomeness is very disturbing. In fact, it’s a high level of hysteria that the PDP is showing.

“We are aware that they are just trying to get us to waste our money, time and effort. But anyway, in the service of Rivers State, there is no amount of time or effort that we will not take. In all, we will not be distracted, but continue to focus on rescuing Rivers State and her people.”