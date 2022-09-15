No Fraud in Nigeria’s HIV Fund Management, Says Global Fund

Mary Nnah



The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has denied any misappropriation or fraud in the fund it made available for managing HIV treatment and prevention activities in Nigeria.

The clarification was made by the Global Fund Portfolio Manager for Nigeria, Dr. Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, who was reacting to media enquiries regarding allegations of fraud and misappropriation of HIV fund management in the country.

In a statement made available to THISDAY by the Head of Communications Department, External Relations and Communications, Global Fund headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, stated that what was insinuated as fraud was mere audit review and not an investigative report that could establish fraud or misappropriation or any other problems.

According to Global Fund, there is a lot of difference between an audit review, which is periodically carried out to examine the design and adequacy of internal control mechanisms and risk management processes, and an investigation, which is usually a more comprehensive study of all the records to examine whether fraud or misappropriation has taken place.

While stressing that Global Fund’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) has several tools to ensure Global Fund investments have the most impact possible, it clarified that, “there was no fraud or misappropriation of Global Fund funds identified in the review.”

Feig, who made the entire report of Global Fund’s OIG’s audit review available, also admitted that audit reports could be quite technical and complex to read through. Global Fund was also effusive in its praise for Nigeria, saying the country has a success story to be proud of in HIV and malaria management.

“Thank you for your question about the audit report of our Inspector General’s Office (OIG) conducted in Nigeria. An audit mainly examines the design and adequacy of internal controls, governance and risk management processes of the auditee.

“This includes adherence to national and implementers’ policies. An investigation is a comprehensive and careful study of the records to examine whether fraud or misappropriation of funds as well as other problems took place.

“As this was an audit, there was no fraud or misappropriation of Global Fund funds identified in the review.

“Nigeria is an important country for our work to end HIV, TB and malaria. As you will see in the report, our grants there are mostly performing well across the three diseases. The Global Fund commends Nigeria for the progress the country is making in the fight against the three diseases. HIV performance has improved greatly, with 90 per cent of people living with HIV knowing their status, 98 per cent of those who know their HIV-positive status on treatment and 95 per cent of those on treatment having suppressed viral loads. Because of this progress, HIV infections have decreased by 28 per cent over the last 10 years.”

It added: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s ability to innovate and adapt made it one of the few countries in the world that had positive progress in HIV. When COVID-19 struck in Nigeria in 2020, many clinical facilities were swiftly turned into COVID-19 isolation centers.

“The country acted quickly to bring HIV services closer to the people. Integrating health services meant that when community health workers were out looking for cases of COVID-19, they were also looking for cases of HIV and TB.”

Recently, there were reports of purported misappropriation of $19.6 million worth of COVID-19 procurement grants awarded to Nigeria by the Global Fund – an allegation the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has roundly refuted.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Aliyu Gambo, had described media reports of alleged fraud of HIV management fund as “lacking in facts, misleading to the public and capable of inflicting reputational damage on the country.”