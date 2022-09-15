N266.5m Fraud: Lawyer Debunks  Claims against EFCC

Wale Igbintade



Human rights lawyer, Abdullai Dania, has debunked allegation made by the mother of convicted fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of forcefully taking possession of her family house.

Mrs. Adetona Funke Adebowale, an octogenarian and mother of convicted fake Army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, had accused the EFCC of illegally taking over of her family house.

Her son, Bolarinwa, was convicted, and sentenced to seven years imprisonment, by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos, on July 7, 2022, over N266.5million fraud, unlawful conversation and among others.

The judge also ordered that all the proceeds of his crime, which include four vehicles, a 3-bedroom bungalow at 1, Ajoke Ayo crescent, Alagbado, Lagos, recovered from him by the EFCC and the sum of N20 million, be forfeited and released to the nominal complainant in the charge.

But Dania, who is the lawyer to the complainant in an affidavit of fact relating to Charge numbered ID/18213C/2021, stated that he took responsibilities for all that transpired in the course of taking physical possession of the house and the removal of the household items therein.

He said contrary to social media publications, EFCC lawyers were not present when he took physical possession of the house and the removal of household items.

He stated that the Defendant was convicted upon his voluntary plea of guilt and he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, the four vehicles and the 3 bedroom bungalow at No 1 Ajoke Ayo crescent, Alagbado, Lagos, recovered from him by the EFCC, were ordered to be released and forfeited to the Complainant, and that he should pay N20million to the Complainant.

The lawyer stated that pursuant to the judgement, via a letter dated 20th of July, 2022, he formally requested that the aforesaid four cars and the building be released to his Client, which the EFCC obliged them.

According to him, the said 3-bedroom bungalow at 1 Ajoke Ayo crescent, Alagbado, Lagos, was sealed and padlocked by the EFCC, since January/February 2022, when the convict was arrested, and upon the release of the Building to them, the EFCC removed the seal on the building.

The lawyer further stated that upon opening the padlock that was used to lock the gate of the aforesaid 3-bedroom bungalow, it was discovered that a woman and a young girl were in the house, but no one knows how they gained entrance into the house, and that on behalf of his client, he took possession of the house and removed the household items therein, in the presence of the woman.

He added that the old woman and the young girl who were in the house as they removed all the properties, pleaded that they will vacate the guest room in the house on or before September 15, 2022, which he obliged them.

He stated that the said woman who claimed to be the mother of the convict was physically present when they took possession of the bungalow and removed the household items therein, leaving for her all she claimed she needed to enable her to stay in the guest room for 10 days before vacating the house.

The lawyer averred that on Thursday, September 8, 2022, he saw some publication in both the conventional and social media, where the mother of the convict, made scandalous falsehood of what transpired when he took physical possession of both the said bungalow and the household items.

He added that the whole activity was recorded on video, and pictures of all that transpired in the house at the material time were taken.

The lawyer stated that contrary to the content of the said social media publication, Barrister Rotimi Oyedepo and Mr. Alfa Suleiman, were never at the bungalow house, at any time, particularly, when the household items therein were removed. Adding that himself on behalf of client , the complainant in the aforesaid charge, take responsibilities for all that transpired in the course of taking physical possession of the house and the removal of the household items therein.

He added that pursuant to the judgment, he wrote to the convict asking him to pay the judgment sum of N20 million and that if he doesn’t pay the said N20 million, before September 14, 2022, they shall dispose of the aforesaid household items recovered, and convert the proceeds therefrom as part payment of the N20,000,000.00.

He said the letter dated September 5, 2022, has been responded to by the new lawyer to the convict. Barr. Chijioke Jiakponna.

Chief Dania stated that without prejudice to the Appeal said to have been filed by the convict, the four cars and the three bedroom bungalow building were released to the complaint before the Appeal processes were served on EFCC

He stated that his client has lost over N265 million to the convict via scams and fraud, and the value of the four cars, the three bedroom bungalow, the household items therein, the judgement sum of N20,000,000 00, put together, are not up to 40 percent of the amount scammed by the convict.