Marwa, 20 Governors’ Wives, Others for BOWFT ‘Say No to Drugs’ Seminar Today

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and wives of 20 governors across the country are among guests expected at the ‘Say No to Drugs’ lecture/seminar, taking place today in Benin City, Edo State.

The seminar/lecture is part of activities for the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), holding in the state’s capital between September 7, 2022 and September 17, 2022.

According to a statement, Marwa is the keynote speaker, while the governors’ wives would be led to the all-important event by the Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Bisi Fayemi.

A paper “Drugs in Sports,” would be presented by Professor of Sports Medicine, Prof. Ken Anugweje, who is the Chairman, National Anti-Doping Committee and Director, University of Port Harcourt Sports Institute, Rivers State.

Others expected at the event are the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Samuela Isopi; UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Beatrice Eyong, and the Representative, UNODC Country Office, Oliver Stolpe; Executive Chairman, Edo Sports Commission & Commonwealth Long Jump Record Holder & Chairman organizing Committee BOWFT, Mr. Yussuf Alli OLY, and the Former Executive Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission and Consultant on Sports to Edo State, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, among others.

The tournament in its second edition is aimed at checking social vices among the girl-child, with this year’s edition focused on raising awareness on the adverse effects of drug abuse among youths.

Thirteen teams are participating in the 10-day pre-season tournament which has been ranked as the best in Africa. The teams include Edo Queens FC, FC Robo, Royaltoms FC, Confluence FC, Osun Babes FC, Bravehearts Ladies FC, Rivers Queens, Naija Ratels FC, Delta Queens FC, Nasarawa Amazons, Royal Queens FC, Fortress Ladies FC and Heartland Queens.