Jáde Osiberu Strikes Exclusive Deal with Prime Video

The Nigerian director, writer, producer, showrunner, and her production company, Greoh Studios, will create and develop Television shows and movies exclusively for Prime Video in a three-year overall deal.

The news comes just as Osiberu’s highly anticipated movie titled: Gangs of Lagos, screens at the Toronto International Film Festival, ahead of its world premiere as the first Nigerian Original on Prime Video later this year.

Osiberu is the first talent in Africa to strike an overall or first-look development deal with Prime Video and Amazon Studios, joining an international line-up of talent with similar agreements, such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Han and Priyanka Chopra.

Commenting, Osiberu said: “I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family. It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

Also commenting, Head of African and Middle East Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Ned Mitchell, said: “Collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for our local audiences in Nigeria. It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa. We are constantly delighted by Jáde’s talent for weaving her visual magic and voice into heart-stopping storytelling and characters that sear into our memories, and together we will create authentically African hits for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

Similarly, Head of Nigerian Originals, Prime Video and Amazon Studios, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, said: “At Prime Video, we are looking to work with original voices, to tell authentic stories that offer a local point of view and connect with our audiences, wherever they may be.”

“Jáde Osiberu is an exceptional and compelling storyteller, and over the last few years she has delivered stories with a unique flavor and fresh point of view. We are thrilled to be able to bring these stories and more to Prime Video audiences at home and abroad.”

The deal follows similar international agreements with talent such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Steve McQueen (Small Axe), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Donald Glover (Mr. & Ms. Smith), and Jenny Han (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

The news comes after Prime Video recently announced its increased investment in Nigeria with its first two Nigerian Originals, Gangs of Lagos and LOL: Last One Laughing Naija, starring Basketmouth.