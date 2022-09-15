Hunkuyi: There May Be Re-run in 2023 Presidential Polls

John Shiklam in Kaduna



Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has predicted a re-run in the 2023 general election as no political party might score the required winning votes prescribed by law.

Speaking during an interactive session with some journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna, Hunkuyi said, “It does not appear any political party, including the NNPP, may make it in the first election,” given the strength of the presidential candidates.

According to him, neither the NNPP, APC, PDP or the Labour Party, could score the 25 per cent of votes in a minimum of 25 states to win the election.

Hunkuyi noted that before now, it was only two political parties – PDP and APC – pointing out that, “Now, you have NNPP, APC, PDP, LP and other smaller parties, which have changed the dynamics.”

He said his chances of winning the Kaduna State governorship election was bright, because the people were disenchanted with the ruling APC in the state and the PDP, which had dominated the political scene without impacting positively on their lives.

He maintained that as somebody, who had been in politics for over 35 years, and having led the election of three people to be elected governors, he was optimistic about his chances, adding that, the NNPP was a credible alternative, because people were tired of the APC and the PDP.

“People have suffered so much from hunger and unemployment,” he said, adding that, in the Southern part of Kaduna, which had been traditional stronghold of the PDP, people were beginning to turn their back against the party.

According to him, “I have been a very active participant in Kaduna State for the past 30 years. That gives me the opportunity to see things from a prism,” stressing that, if elected, he would strengthen the traditional institution in the state to tackle insecurity.