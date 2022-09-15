  • Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Google Loses Appeal Against Record EU Antitrust Fine

The European Union’s (EU) second-highest court yesterday overwhelmingly upheld the EU’s record fine against Google over its Android operating system for mobile phones, reducing it only slightly for technical reasons.

In a statement, the EU’s General court said it “largely confirms the commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices” in order to benefit its search engine.

The court, however, said the fine should be slightly reduced to 4.125 billion euros ($4.1 billion), instead of the 4.3 billion euros decided by the commission in 2018.

Google, however, said it was disappointed at the EU court’s decision to mostly uphold a record fine for the dominance of the tech giant’s Android mobile-phone operating system.

“We are disappointed that the court did not annul the decision in full. Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world,” the AFP quoted the company to have said in a short statement.

