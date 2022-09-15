German Agency, Edo Train Liaison Officers on Ease of Doing Business

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

In the quest to continue to promote the ease of doing business in the Edo State, the German Agency for International Co-operation (GIZ), yesterday organised a capacity development session for appointed liaison officer, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA’s).

The capacity building was organized, in conjunction with the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), with the aim to improve the business environment, create conducive investment climate and economic growth in the state.

Speaking during the programme, the GIZ Coordinator and Policy Advisor for Edo State Pro-poor Growth and Promotion of Employment in Nigeria, SEDIN Programme, Ms. Blessing Oluwatosin Ajimoti and the Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, revealed that the programme’s overall objective is to improve the employment and income situation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

They said that SEDIN has been working with private and public institutions to improve the framework conditions, business enabling environment and promote policies favouring MSMEs, employment, and local economic development.

They declared: “The programme is facilitating local economic development, strengthening selected value chains, fostering economic literacy and entrepreneurship competencies for start-ups and existing businesses, and improving the employment situation of returning and potential migrants.

“The specific needs of women should be taken into account in all fields of action. The target groups of SEDIN are the owners and employees of MSMEs and members of other economically active low-income households.”

Uwaibi noted that the secretariat of the Edo State Ease of Doing Business Task Team, which is the Edo State Investment Promotion Office, is organising a capacity development session for appointed liaison officers of Edo State’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

He said that the session is being delivered in collaboration with the GIZ’s SEDIN programme.

Uwaibi pointed out that the main objective of the capacity building of the liaison officers is to enhance their knowledge of the activities of ESIPO, its mandate and areas of collaboration with their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies.