Commercial Motorcyclist Bags Life Jail for Raping Minor in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



An Ekiti State High Court in Ado Ekiti has sentenced 31 years old Mr. Ojo Adebayo to life imprisonment for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Adebayo was arraigned on one-count charge bordering on rape before Justice Olalekan Olatawura in March 2022.

The charge said that the defendant “on October 8, 2021, at Ilogbo Ekiti in Ido/Osi LGA of Ekiti State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did rape a nine year old girl, contrary to section 31(2) of the Child’s Rights Law, Cap. C7, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his judgment yesterday, Justice Olatawura, said: ‘‘Identification of the defendant by the victim as the person who raped her is not only compelling but credible, same not having been discredited under cross examination and therefore not mistaken.

“In all, I find the case well established and proved beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution that the defendant, and no other person, used his penis to penetrate the vagina of the defendant.

“Consequently thereupon, the defendant is found guilty as charged. He is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.”

In her testimony before the court, the victim, said: “I am a primary three pupil. I am living with my grandmother. I know oga I.D Idowu (the defendant) who is my elder sister’s neighbour On that day, I was fetching water to our kitchen, he asked me to come and get something for my grandmother, when I got there, there was nobody in the house.

“I stood by the door, he forced me to his room and covered my mouth with his hand, he used the other hand to remove his trouser and started forcing his thing to where I used to urinate. I was shouting but nobody could hear me.”

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, Mr. Julius Ajibare, called five witnesses and tendered defendant’s statement and medical report as exhibits.