Buhari to Declare 17th Abuja International Trade Fair Open

James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare open the 17th annual Abuja International Trade Fair (AITF) scheduled to be held in Abuja.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, said the president had personally given his promise to partake in the august event in order to give it a boost.

He said the event would further portray the capital city as a destination for business adding that the government is currently embarking on measures to reform the ease of doing business in the country.

Also speaking at the occasion, the President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said the theme of this year’s exhibition was “Creating an Export Ready Market through SMEs Digitisation”. He said digitisation offers a range of opportunities for SMEs to improve performance, spur innovation, enhance productivity and compete on a more even footing with larger firms and boost the non-oil export business.