  • Thursday, 15th September, 2022

Ayade Locks Out Govt House Workers for Lateness in Cross River

Hundreds of workers were yesterday locked out of Government House office by Governor  Ben Ayade of Cross River for lateness.

According to th News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the governor, who arrived at the office at 8 a.m., was surprised to see that many of the civil servants were not on seat.

Ayade immediately ordered for the opening of a  register and asked the Chief Security Officer to lock the gate against any late-coming worker thereafter.

NAN reports that those locked out included all cadre of workers, comprising  top ranking officers of the state Civil Service as well as political appointees.

Special Adviser on Media to Governor,  Mr. Christian Ita, said that the governor had always frowned at indiscipline and shown reward to those committed to their responsibilities.

According to him, “The normal resumption time is 8 a.m, and if a governor can be in office at that time, why can’t others be around.

“The governor has always shown reward and sanction to workers; he doesn’t hesitate to sanction when you err and also reward you when you are committed to duty.”

NAN reports that as at the time of filing this report, several workers who were locked out, were seen hanging around the entrance gate of the Government House.

