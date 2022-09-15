  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

AVEVA Launches 2023 Operations Control Software to Strengthen Workforce

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has launched the 2023 release of its operations control software, the first major coordinated release of its HMI/SCADA software portfolio, available in both perpetual and subscription purchases.

The new release further supports the delivery of AVEVA Operations Control, a flexible, subscription-based solution of integrated capabilities that promotes greater efficiency and workforce collaboration at the scale that best suits the business.

Announcing the product launch, the Executive Vice President, Operations Business, AVEVA, Rashesh Mody, said: “Digital technologies now comprise the beating heart of industrial enterprises. But operations teams do not yet have the ability to contextualise decisions within a cohesive and sustainable framework. AVEVA Operations Control leverages this information environment with a comprehensive set of applications that empowers users from edge to enterprise with real-time visibility of critical processes in every industry,”

AVEVA’s extensive portfolio is a core strength that supports customers in achieving the outcomes they seek. The 2023 operations control release focuses on worker empowerment with UI/UX enhancements, increased flexibility for web and mobile users, and greater connectivity. 

