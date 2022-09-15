Armed Men Attack FCTA Taskforce at Lugbe 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Armed men Thursday attacked the task force team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on enforcement of restrictions on commercial motorcyclists at Sabo Lugbe, along the international Airport Road.

The men who were bearing guns and arrows were demobilised by the superior power of the combined forces of the Police, Army and other security forces, who arrested four of the suspects and impounded two locally made guns.

The suspects were also alleged to have obstructed the operations of the task force last week, preventing the squad from impounding motorcycles and arresting its riders for violating route restrictions.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, however, classified they as local hunters.

He described as worrisome a situation where some people allowed by government to assist the security agencies in the fight against insecurity have become obstacles to law enforcement.

He regretted that despite the best effort of the team to sustain the dream of making Abuja a model city some elements,who detest the administration have always sabotaged the good works.

He vowed that the operations to curtail the illegal activities of commercial motorcyclists in Abuja will be sustained to ensure compliance with the route restrictions.

“Last week when the team from Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) came here, they were attacked by some men here who identified themselves as registered hunters. The men insisted that nobody will impound any Okada close to where they are guiding. They discharged all the Okada riders that were arrested.

“Today again, the same men quickly mobilised and fired at our team, insisting that nobody will arrest any Okada from there. Thanks to the gallantry of security personnel who were able to overpower them,” Attah said.

The attack was confirmed by the Head of Operations, DRTS, Deborah Osho.

She said 72 motorcycles were impounded and that order of forfeiture would be sought from the court before crushing them.

“We have about 72 bikes impounded and the operations is still going on. We will take the bikes to our Wuye Office and will approach the court for an order of forfeiture and the crushing will take place”.