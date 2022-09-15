Akinboro Commends Cellulant for Clearing the Air on all Aspersions



Ugo Aliogo

The former Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder, Cellulant Corporation, an African-based fintech organisation, Bolaji Akinboro, has acknowledged and commended the courage demonstrated by the Board of Cellulant in publicly setting the record straight on all questions and aspersions that have arisen in the past two years regarding, “my exit from Cellulant, and putting to rest any notions of wrongdoing on my part.”



Akinboro in a statement said he would continue his journey of building a Fintech and Agritech sector on the back of the emerging web 3.0 infrastructure that will leave Nigeria and Africa a better place for the next generation.



The statement also noted that nobody is coming to build Africa for Africans, and so it is both our duty and responsibility as entrepreneurs to do so.



The statement explained: “Theodore Roosevelt stated in his April 23rd, 1910, speech titled: ‘The Man in the Arena’ : ‘It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”



He disclosed that an entrepreneur is the “doer of great deeds” and Africa needs its ‘entrepreneurs’, if she is to be a viable contributor to the global development story.

The statement remarked the society must continue to trigger and stoke the fire of entrepreneurship on the Africa continent by doing the collective work of giving the next generation the encouragement of credible role models, adding that this is a crucial factor for the advancement of the Nigerian and African technology ecosystem.



The statement said: “I thank everyone who worked hard and supported me during this unique experience, and continues to do so in my onward mission of bringing prosperity to millions of Nigerians and Africans through entrepreneurship.”