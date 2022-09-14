Returned Artifact: Benin Royal Museum Set for Fundraising

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





The Benin Royal Museum fundraising launch is set to take off in Benin City, Edo State.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday, by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oba of Benin, Iguobaro Osaigbovo.

The federal government had promised to take temporarily custody of the 1,130 looted Benin artefacts when the items are repatriated, pending the completion of the Benin Royal Museum where the artifacts would be kept.

Osaigbovo quoted the Chairman of the Benin Royal Museum Fundraising Committee, Mr. Aigbojie Imoukhuede, to have disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba of Benin palace in Benin City.

According to him, “Imoukhuede said Benin Royal Trustee Board members will meet and ramp up modalities for the launch before the end of the year.

“Imoukhuede assured the Benin monarch that the mandate of the committee would be realised based on the proven records of integrity of personalities behind the project.”

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving his approval to the Benin Royal Museum and the artefacts when the later played host to Oba of Benin and members of the committee in Abuja few months ago.

Continuing, Iguobaro said Imoukhuede also solicited for prayers and support of the monarch and the people of the kingdom just as he thanked the federal government for supporting the palace.

The Fundraising Committee chairman was also quoted to have said, “very soon and hopefully before the end of this year, 2022, members of the Trustee will be meeting in Benin City with his Royal Majesty.

“We hope to be given a very detailed briefing with respect to the steps. Certainly, I believe and understand that one of them is to commence the fundraising and the entire nation about the very clear governance arrangement that has been made to ensure that the Trust operates with the very best international practices.”

Responding, the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II who allayed the fears of concerned citizens about ongoing development, said the Benin Royal Museum project was on course.

“In case they are wondering what is still going on, everything is well with the Benin Royal Museum,” he said.