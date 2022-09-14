Release of Bio-data: Alleged Organ Harvesting Victim Has Nothing to Fear, Ekweremadu Tells Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Contrary to the position of Mr David Ukpo, the alleged victim of organ harvesting, the detained former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, said Ukpo had nothing to fear regarding the release of his bio-data to a London Court.

Ekweremadu gave the assurance in his reply to Ukpo’s suit at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court challenging the order for the release of his bio-data by the court.

In the counter affidavit argued by his lawyer, Mr Eyitayo Fatigun, SAN, the former Deputy Senate President, while urging the court to dismiss the suit, said Ukpo could only entertain any fear if he had lied concerning his age.

In the counter affidavit deposed to by one Bright Ekweremadu, immediate younger brother of the detained senator denied the allegations that he demanded for Ukpo’s bio-data.

Rather, the deponent averred that what the Federal High Court ordered to be released to the London Court was Ukpo’s bank account opening package and the information supplied in his visa application form.

Ekweremadu revealed that based on July 1, 2022 order of the court, the required documents had since been transmitted to two different courts in the United Kingdom.

The senator averred that it was too late in the day for Ukpo to seek reversal of a valid order that had been executed to determine his real age only, and therefore prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous, abuse of court and lacking in merit having been overtaken by event.

At yesterday’s proceedings, Ukpo’s lawyer, Mr Ojonugwa Oguche, prayed the court to adjourn the matter for him to react to the counter affidavit.

The request was granted and the matter fixed for September 20 for hearing by Justice Inyang Ekwo.