  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

Oyo Approves Purchase of Vans, Security Equipment for Operation Burst

Nigeria | 50 seconds ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Oyo State government yesterday  said it has approved the purchase of 25 JAC Pick-up Vans for security operatives in the state at the sum of N603, 881,250.00.

The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun,  who made the disclosure, while briefing journalists after the executive council meeting in Ibadan, said the JAC Pick-up vans will enhance the security of lives and properties in the state,  stating that the Council also approved  the purchase  of  security equipment for Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst  at the cost of  N175,4 million.

According to him, the security vehicles will enhance the job of the security personnel and  protect operatives in the outfit.

The commissioner equally explained that arrangements have been concluded for the inauguration of  the Idi-Ape-Odogbo Barrack Road and General Gas Flyover to be performed by the Governor
of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

He said: “We just finished the state Executive Council meeting. The Council gave approval for the  purchase of 25 JAC PRISON Pick-ups for security operatives in Oyo State at the sum of N603, 881,250.00 only.

“Second is the provision of security equipment for Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst to enhance and protect the personnel of the outfit. The money approved for this is N175, 498, 50.00 only.

“We also discussed extensively on the forthcoming commissioning of Idi-Ape-Basorun-Akobo-Odogbo Barracks dualisation project, which will come up on Thursday afternoon by 3:30pm.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.