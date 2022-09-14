Organisation Empowers over 2,500 Women, Girls for Greatness

Rebecca Ejifoma

In its continuous push for women and girls to attain optimal performance in their chosen careers and businesses, SheCan Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation, has empowered over 2,500 girls and women in Lagos State.

They were extensively equipped with various skills for four days at the annual Skill Acquisition Training in Lagos Edition in Lagos State powered by NNPC/SNEPCO, ALAT/Sara, Middlechase Properties Ltd, Guinness Ltd, and Mbr Signature.

The skills include photography, Makeup, 3D Graphics design, Mural Painting, Culinary Class, Ankara/ Leather Works, Crafts (Fascinator) and Digital Marketing.

The founder of SheCan Nigeria, Mrs Ezinne Ezeani, described the beneficiaries as the best for bringing so much drive into the training, adding they cooperated with their facilitators to bring the best out of them.

She implored them to always press on to do more, which she said will push them to understand that they would need to strive for excellence in their career, education or businesses.

Speaking, the General Manager, Business Transformation at Shell/SNEPCO, Mrs Belinda Ikazoboh, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the training.

She said she was humbled, impressed, and inspired to do more. According to her, what the participants did was not just for themselves, but as inspiration for others outside to do more.

Ikazoboh enjoined them further, “Be focused, work hard and also play forward to help others too.”

Thanking SheCan for achieving the great feat, Ikazoboh interceded to the organisation to keep up the good work. “Through their continuity and tenacity in creating opportunities and inspiring people to get out there to do more, was changing Nigeria.”

The Group CEO of Middlechase Properties Ltd, a subsidiary of Arkbridge Integrated, Mrs Junadia Danso-Edim offered free training to participants who are interested in learning how to start a real Estate business.

She said the training would help them build a financial future regardless of what they have.

Hence, Edim awarded participants of the Omalicha headgear challenge with cash prizes and an invitation to the launch.

A member of the SheCan Nigeria Board, Mrs Olajumoke Ajayi hinted that through the Annual Skill Acquisition Programme, SheCan is contributing to the drive to eradicate unemployment in the country.

In his remarks, the Co-founder SheCan Nigeria and Managing Director of Mbr Signature Ltd, Mr Stanley Ezeani commended sponsors and partners for believing in the dream and aligning with the vision through their unwavering support for their various programmes to ensure women continue to do more.

To the participants, he said, “You have been trained and there is nothing on earth that has never happened before. What will make the difference is what you choose to do from what you have learnt.

“You have been empowered so much but it is now up to you to decide what to make out of it. I encourage you to be the best and not just doing more, but doing the right thing more”. He added.

A cheque of N100,000 was given to a participant from each class based on punctuality, consistency, attitude to work, and attitude in class. They include Blessed Omogene, makeup class; Blessing Simeon, graphics class; Samson Ogaro, photography class; Ezeano Blessing, catering class; Azeezat Usman, mural class; Odujirin Boluwatife, Ankara class; and Stephen Tobi, fascinator class.