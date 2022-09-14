  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

Opeyemi Olakanmi: Carving A Niche in Entertainment Industry

Life & Style | 19 hours ago

Opeyemi Omobolanle Olakanmi is a scriptwriter, location manager, actor and film producer. As the founder of Mightypen Production, a company that produces films and web series in Nigeria, she has continues to create chances for young writers, actors, producers, cinematographers and others to showcase their talents.

Born on Thursday 12th of May 1988, the Computer Science graduate from the Polytechnic of Ibadan is one nimble and vibrant filmmaker in the country. 

Olakanmi quit her job as a Customer Care Officer (CCO) at Skye bank (Polaris) for a greener pasture in South Africa and later joined Nollywood in 2017 upon her return as a writer and later a location manager. She went ahead to study cinematography at Iris Film Academy in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She was a location manager for Last Request (Netflix), The Cleaner (a cinema project), and Okoto Series, a web series. She also screen played Omo Ina, a Yoruba film produced by Debbie Shokoya, and Philander produced by Tope Tosavi among others.

The graduate of computer science produced her first movie, IRORA (ABUSE) in 2019. It’s a Yoruba film that highlighted the pain and dark sides of domestic violence while also campaigning against gender inequality.

Her latest film is Mirror, a short film produced in 2022 and which is currently showing on Mightypen TV on YouTube. 

Currently, Olakanmi is working on her first web series, MECHO. It is a production that underscores the joy and struggles of artisans in a mechanic village.

The actor and film producer got nominated for Best Scriptwriter in 2021 (Yoruba Movie Gist Award). She also joined the Global T-shirt factory in April 2022 as its brand ambassador.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.