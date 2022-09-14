Opeyemi Olakanmi: Carving A Niche in Entertainment Industry

Opeyemi Omobolanle Olakanmi is a scriptwriter, location manager, actor and film producer. As the founder of Mightypen Production, a company that produces films and web series in Nigeria, she has continues to create chances for young writers, actors, producers, cinematographers and others to showcase their talents.

Born on Thursday 12th of May 1988, the Computer Science graduate from the Polytechnic of Ibadan is one nimble and vibrant filmmaker in the country.

Olakanmi quit her job as a Customer Care Officer (CCO) at Skye bank (Polaris) for a greener pasture in South Africa and later joined Nollywood in 2017 upon her return as a writer and later a location manager. She went ahead to study cinematography at Iris Film Academy in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She was a location manager for Last Request (Netflix), The Cleaner (a cinema project), and Okoto Series, a web series. She also screen played Omo Ina, a Yoruba film produced by Debbie Shokoya, and Philander produced by Tope Tosavi among others.

The graduate of computer science produced her first movie, IRORA (ABUSE) in 2019. It’s a Yoruba film that highlighted the pain and dark sides of domestic violence while also campaigning against gender inequality.

Her latest film is Mirror, a short film produced in 2022 and which is currently showing on Mightypen TV on YouTube.

Currently, Olakanmi is working on her first web series, MECHO. It is a production that underscores the joy and struggles of artisans in a mechanic village.

The actor and film producer got nominated for Best Scriptwriter in 2021 (Yoruba Movie Gist Award). She also joined the Global T-shirt factory in April 2022 as its brand ambassador.