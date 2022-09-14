NNPP Chairman Urges APC, PDP to Leave Kwankwanso Alone





Chuks Okocha in Abuja.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop disturbing the Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso. The party also asked the APC and PDP to stop wooing members of the party ahead of the general election.

The NNPP National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali stated this yesterday in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Alkali decried the reports of the NNPP Presidential candidate working or stepping sown for the candidates of the ruling party or the opposition even as NNPP had refuted this severally.

According to him, “was there any plan for the Kwankwaso to step down and support any other political party, he would have done that a long time”.

He said that it is an effort in futility for any political party to be sponsoring any news item of the NNPP Presidential candidate stepping down for its candidate or for them wooing the members to their party.

Alkali said it was surprising for political parties that had dismissed the NNPP and its presidential candidate to be falling over each other to woo him and its members to their side.

The national chairman expressed regrets over all manners of attribution to the party by other political parties and their supporters.

According to him, the more they woo the presidential candidate of the party and its members, the more they are strengthening the support base of the party.

He said it is obvious that the NNPP presidential candidate stands taller than others in character and achievements, the reason they want him out of the race.

He said: “Who is afraid of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso. Who is afraid of him.

“The whole issue is that over the past three months people are just insisting that he was going to hands off his ambition to APC or PDP or they would say he has an issue in Kogi where there was known or they would go and close our office in Borno State for no reason or they would go to Kano to take Senator Shekarau thinking that they have depleted the party. In fact, they are making him better and bigger. All these they are doing lead to the question of who is afraid of Kwankwaso.”

“Only recently they said NNPP is nothing but now they are running helter skelter to see how to stop NNPP and to stop Kwankwaso. Having tried every way to find something against our Presidential candidate and they couldn’t they have resort to wooing and reckless propaganda,” he added.

Alkali said that the party was waiting for the campaign to start so it can officially roll out the manifesto and promises of the party for Nigerians to know.

He said: “We are not giving into inanities, we are waiting for the campaign to start so we can roll out our campaign promises and manifesto.”

Over the weekend also, the spokesperson of Senator Kwankwaso, Mr. Ladipo Johnson dispelled speculations that the candidate is considering backing other candidates.

Johnson had said: “Kwankwaso is in the race to win.I do not know how and why people come up with these assertions and speculations. Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for anyone.”