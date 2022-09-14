Monkey Shoulder Brand Fetes Consumers with PressPlay Concert

A brand, Monkey Shoulder, a blended Scotch malt whisky, has feted its consumers with its ‘Made for Mixing PressPlay’ concert held recently at the Good Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos, tagged: ‘Born to challenge conventions’.

The brand delivered a perfect fusion of playfulness and a premium beach concert experience, treating guests to an array of thrilling activities.

The venue of the event was transformed into an adult playground, adorned with orange motifs, orange-themed balloons, and decorations, as well as aesthetically-pleasing backgrounds that made for picture-perfect moments.

It was a star-studded event, which was graced by the likes of Mercy, Cross, Liquorose, Timini, Poco Lee, Alex Unusual, Enioluwa, Ike, and many other media personalities, as VJ Adams got guests hyped on the orange carpet.

At the Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert, guests were treated to a Make-It-Monkey dance experience between two teams — Team Liquorose and Team Poco Lee. Participants of both teams showcased incredible dance moves to win the prize money of N1,000,000.

Team Poco Lee eventually triumphed, with his team member, Gbemisola Ogunleye, going home with N1 million.

Many other entertainers like Autobots, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime delighted guests with their mechanical dance moves.

The game zone, the guests linked up and participated in thrilling games like Jenga, FIFA, and pool tables, as the silent disco was the perfect opportunity for guests who wanted to enjoy their very own private concert.

The organisers said the PressPlay concert was to demonstrate the different ways whisky can be enjoyed, adding that: “A variety of delicious complimentary cocktails were given to guests to enjoy perfectly sumptuous finger foods, including grills and small chops.

“The PressPlay marketplace was also a hit as guests had a slew of unpretentious food options to select from.

“At the fire dance/breathing performance, the international dancers lit up the night and had guests transfixed by their artistic fire-manipulating dancing moves, fire-eating, and fire-breathing skills. When they were not doing that, they moved through the crowd so effortlessly on stilts, which had the crowd gazing in wonderment.”

Live performances were done by exceptional disco jockeys like DJ TTB, DJ Gigi Jasmine, Commissioner DJ Wysei, and DJ Obi, who thrilled the crowd with great music that had everyone dancing non-stop.

The energy at the Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert was superb, “and we cannot wait for the next experience!

“Monkey Shoulder is a Scotch malt whisky created for maximum approachability, made to be mixed; it is to be enjoyed responsibly by people under the age of 18 years”.