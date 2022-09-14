Injured Sadiq Umar Goes for Surgery in Spain

With no prospect of action again this season, AFCON 2021 in Cameroon debutant for Super Eagles, Sadiq Umar, will undergo mandatory surgery tomorrow in Spain.

La Liga side, Real Sociedad, confirmed yesterday that their injured forward, will visit the surgeon tomorrow in the city of Gasteiz.

The lanky Sadiq sustained a season-ending injury on Sunday when Real Sociedad played Getafe in which they ended up losing 2-1.

The Nigerian international was confirmed to have ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament which automatically ruled him out of the season.

The club in the statement on its website stressed that Sadiq was in good frame of mind and ready for the medicals with the hope that he will return to action earlier than expected.

“Sadiq Umar will undergo surgery for the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee by Dr Mikel Sánchez on Thursday, September 15, in Gasteiz”, the club confirmed.

Sadiq opened his goal account for the club when he netted the equaliser against Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in his debut game in the Spanish topflight.