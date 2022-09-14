FG Pledges More Commitment to Advance Course of Human Rights

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has again pledged its commitment to advance the course of human rights in order to consolidate on the achievements made so far in the area of human rights promotion and protection in the country.

The promise was made by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, when the fifth Governing Council of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by its Chairperson, Dr. Salamatu Sulaiman, paid him a courtesy visit.

The Attorney-General, who described the visit as a quest towards advancing the course of human rights in the country, said Nigeria has recorded tremendous successes with regard to human rights consideration, adding that the country has put in place both legislative and institutional frameworks to promote and protect human rights.

According to him, “The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has advanced the services, functions and responsibilities of the NHRC which has risen from the position of barking to biting; and the compensation paid to victims of Apo killing is a testimonial of the government commitment to human rights in this country.”

He added: “The government will support the approval of the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria, as well as the national policy for the protection of civilians from harm during conflict. This is a consolidation of what we have been doing in the area of promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.”

Malami, however, implored the commission to collaborate with relevant stakeholders with a bid to come up with memos on pertinent issues of human right concerns for the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Earlier in her remarks, the chairperson of the NHRC Governing Council said the objective of the visit was to among other things seek collaboration of the minister in the presentation for approval by FEC, the National Action Plan (NAP) for the promotion and protection of human rights in Nigeria.

She said the NAP document is a roadmap and guiding policy which specifies how the promotion and protection of human rights in the country should be.

Sulaiman disclosed that “a draft was earlier presented to the president when we newly came on board, and we got his keen support for the document.”

She urged the minister to throw his weight behind the NAP document, preparatory to presentation to the president, and “being a promoter of human rights yourself (AGF), we are optimistic of your support.”

She said the NHRC council also sought the support of the AGF to facilitate the presentation and approval by FEC of the national policy for the protection of civilians during conflict, pointing out that the NHRC and the MOJ have both worked on the document which seeks to protect the civilians during conflict situation.

Determined to ensure that no stone is left unturned in the demands of the commission, Sulaiman said the council is also using the opportunity of the visit to urge the federal government to create direct access to the African Court on Human and People’s Rights by individuals and NGOs’.

This, according to her, could be done by making a declaration pursuant to Article 34 (6) of the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, explaining that the gesture will widen the scope of access to protection of human rights across the continent.

She disclosed that similarly, the council is also urging the government to ratify the protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa, as well as signing and ratifying the protocol to the African Charter on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa.

The NHRC council chair emphasised the need for the support of the ministry for the presidential assent of the NHRC Amendment Act, insisting that “the Act seeks to provide for the resourcing of the human rights funds through minimal contribution from stakeholders and companies to ease government burden of solely funding human rights promotion and protection in the country.”

On her part, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Federation, Ms Beatrice Jeddy Agba, a former member of the council said the Justice Ministry would continue to engage with the commission on issues relating to the promotion and protection of human rights.