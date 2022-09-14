Daikin Inaugurates First Training Centre

Ijeoma Okonji

Daikin, the leading global innovator and provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning, heating, ventilation, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) products and solutions has announced the opening of its first training centre in Nigeria, in partnership with ETIWA TECH LTD/GTE.

With Daikin and ETIWA, the new development center will be an extension to Daikin’s expertise and know-how to further build the skills and knowledge in the market.

Given that Africa is a key market for growth and expansion, the opening of the Daikin’s new training center aims to bring the knowledge and expertise to build a generation of well-equipped technicians and installers in Nigeria. In addition, the partnership is to further pursue the social corporate responsibility policy of Daikin.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, President, Daikin MEA, Masaaki Miyatake, said: “With the opening of the new training centre, Daikin aims to further develop and respond to the growing needs of the Nigerian market.”

“While we are continuously introducing technologies and energy efficient products that ensure the best air quality and comfort, we keep our commitment of contributing to the society and build knowledge and expertise to develop the skills of the people. We look forward to expanding our expertise in the market and provide eco-friendly high-level air conditioning systems.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director at Etiwa Tech, Jody Adewale, said: “The HVAC industry has undergone new technological advancements in recent years. There are new products and solutions being introduced that help increase energy efficiency, cut costs and improve client satisfaction. Daikin is at the forefront of these innovative technologies such as the VRV system. This partnership seeks to ensure that we train and upskill HVAC technicians using the latest technologies to produce skilled personnel capable of providing good quality workmanship for the industry.”

Daikin aims to build a cleaner environment in the African region by appointing new channel partners and establishing more training centres in Africa to strive for access to better air quality and energy efficiency, while simultaneously strengthening service and aftermarket support. With a strong localization strategy, Daikin’s focus is on sustainability, IAQ, driving more awareness towards a healthy living environment and introducing new inverter R32 product solutions.