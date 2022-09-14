BOWFT: Edo Queens, Nasarawa FC, Robo FC Delta Queens Seek Final Berth Today

Edo Queens will today battle Lafia-based Nasarawa Amazons FC in one of the semifinal matches of the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT).

The annual tournament, in its second edition, is taking place in Benin City between September 7 and September 17, 2022.

The semi-final match between Edo Queens and Nasarawa Queens FC is scheduled to take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, at 1pm while the second semi-final match between FC Robo and Delta Queens is to begin at 4pm at same venue.

Edo Queens reached this phase of the tournament after crushing Heartland FC of Owerri 4-0 earlier in the week. They however have a tough opponents in a well-organised Nasarawa Queens side that have continued to show tact and superiority all through the competition.

The girls from Lafia showed character against another strong Naija Ratels, beating them 3-2 to secure a spot in the last four.

FC Robo Queens on the other hand, comfortably qualified for the semi-finals after hitting six goals past their rival, Confluence Queens. They will be facing a promising Delta Queens who thrashed their rival, Royal Queens 2-1 to secure the semi-finals spot.

The tournament, which is Nigeria’s only pre-season women football championship, is a brainchild of the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki. The tournament is themed Say No to Drugs, aimed at raising awareness on the adverse effects of drug abuse among youths.

In a related development, the organisers of the tournament have presented consolation prizes to Confluence Queens, Royal Queens, Heartland Queens and Naija Ratels after they crashed out in the quarter-finals stage of the tournament. The teams received N500,000 cheques each as consolation prizes.