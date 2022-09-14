Bauchi PDP Elders Tackle SSG over Neglect

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Elders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi state have said that they have resolved to distance themselves from the office of Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim over what they described as saving their prestige and dignity in the scheme of things.

THISDAY checks revealed that there were allegations of the SSG’s hostile relationship with many members of the public, private organizations and individuals in the society, including journalists whom, it was alleged, he usually shortchanged.

According to the Bauchi PDP Elders, their continued interaction with the office of State SSG would erode their self-esteem in the eyes of the public, hence they have collectively decided to henceforth call a spade a spade.

The Former Speaker in the State House of Assembly and reputable politician, Rt. Hon Bappa Haruna Disina told newsmen in Bauchi Monday that most of the PDP stakeholders in the state did not have a cordial relationship with the SSG for what they termed as his pomposity and disregard to party henchmen.

Disina also a former Political Adviser to the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, described the SSG as an amateur in the political arena, hence he could not know the value of elders in the party, especially in the game of partisan politics.

“Politics in Nigeria today is entirely different with that of yester-years such as was practiced in the second republic where adherence to the implementation of party manifestoe is the key word, but now, money is the influencing factor. So if you have a stingy political appointee, the story would be entirely different”.

According to the former Speaker, “Those holding appointive political offices should take into cognizance that the country is now heading towards the general elections, hence they must pave way for political actors to sail through the rigours of electioneering, unless that is done, both sides of the coin would miss the game”.

The former Political Adviser however expressed confidence that the PDP will emerge victorious in the forthcoming election, saying that the unprecedented achievements recorded by the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed within the past three years speak for itself and the PDP does not need to embark on any electioneering campaign for its victory in 2023 polls.

Disina, stressed the need for the political gladiators, and their supporters in the likes of Ibrahim Kashim to strictly abide by the rules of the political game, else they will end up in jeopardy.

“There is no cause to complain to the state governor about anything going on within his administration, he knows the in and out of the government, especially as it relates to the SSG stewardship. The Governor is fully aware of all those gimmicks, machinations, clandestineness and the political class, so why should one grumble,” he added.