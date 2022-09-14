2023: It’s Not Yet Time for Lokoja/Koto Governorship Ticket Agitation, Says NNPP Candidate

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Kogi State, the Kogi West senatorial candidate on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Muhammed Abubarka Ibunkun, has appealed to those clamouring for the governorship ticket for Lokoja/Koto federal constituency to shelve it for now, saying the time is not yet ripe for such agitation.

Mohammed in a chat with journalists in Lokoja yesterday stated that it was better to focus on the senatorial seat for now, noting that when it is time to agitate for the governorship position, the opportunity would have abound.

According to him, “Recently, we are all aware that Lokoja/Koto has been left behind politically, and I am aware that some people are agitating for such position, but I think we should get our priority right.”

He said the people should be focused on the senatorial seat which is in hand and within their reach, noting that they should not be distracted by agitation for the governorship seat.

The NNPP candidate added: “Agreed we want the governorship ticket; we want to be governor, but is it the right time to have it? There are factors that determine what you want to get. As far as I am concerned, I do not think those factors favour us now.”

The NNPP senatorial standard bearer noted that as it were, the Lokoja/Kogi federal constituency is not yet fitted into the agitation for gubernatorial seat, adding that all factors does not favour the zone for now, “and when the time come to the bridge the constituents shall cross it, but sooner than later, Lokoja/Kogi will get there and shall cross the bridge.

“What the body language of the people is saying now is the Senate for Lokoja/Koto axis. For me, I am not saying we do not deserve it, but is it right time? Does the factor that determine whether we can get the governorship ticket actually in our favour?

“To me, let us look around and see what is possible and seek it, and probably from other side can deem it necessary to consider Lokoja/Koto. As far as I am concerned this group of privileged people from Lokoja/Koto should think twice before promoting this kind of agenda.”

He, therefore, urged the people of Loloja/Koto not to allow themselves to be used by the privileged few.