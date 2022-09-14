  • Wednesday, 14th September, 2022

2023: Dogara,Babachir Intensify Consultations over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Nigeria | 1 min ago


The forum of Northern Christian in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir David Lawal have continued with their consultations ahead of the 2023 general election.

This was disclosed by the former Speaker in a tweet yesterday  afternoon.

Recently, they convened a summit of Northern Christian leaders in Abuja where they rejected the adoption of a Muslim-Muslim Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket by the ruling APC.

The APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu had in July nominated Senator Kashim Shettima, a Muslim from Borno state as his running mate

Hon Dogara, in a tweet via his twitter handle  @YakubDogara shared a group photograph of himself, Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo (APC, Adamawa), and former Kogi state Deputy Governor Simon Achuba in company of all state chairmen of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The tweet reads: “#NigeriaDecides2023- The Fight for Justice Continues. Today,  we held a consultative meeting with Christian leaders from the 19 Northern States and the FCT on the Pan-Nigerian Platform to Adopt in 2023.”

